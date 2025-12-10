Witness Against Sheikh Shahjahan, Main Accused In Sandeshkhali Attack Case, Critically Injured In Road Accident In West Bengal; 2 Dead

Accident | Representational Image

Kolkata: A key witness against Sheikh Shajahan, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali violence case, was critically injured in an accident. Notably, Shahjahan is an ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

Bhola Ghosh, the witness in the case, was travelling with his son and the driver when the accident took place. According to a report by The Telegraph, Ghosh's son and the driver were killed in the accident, while the witness sustained critical injuries.

The accident took place on the Basanti Expressway. As per the report, a truck rammed into Ghosh's vehicle near a petrol pump. Ghosh was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition remains critical.

The witness and his son were reportedly going to Malancha near Basirhat in North 24-Parganas. “We are not yet certain if this is an accident. A probe is on. We are looking for the absconding truck driver,” said a police officer in Minakha as quoted by the media house.

Shahjahan was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in January last year. Notably, the ED officials went to his residence in Sandeshkhali for questioning.

On Tuesday, Ghosh's family had reportedly alleged that Shajahan's men threatened them. A complaint was also filed at the Najat police station. Ghosh's family had claimed that Shahjahan had built his market on the land owned by them.

Shockingly, after Shahjahan's arrest several villagers in Sandeshkhali came forward and accused the former TMC leader and his men of land grab and sexual assault.