 Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Alert In These States Of India As Mercury Dips Below Normal| Details Inside
Winter has already arrived in northern India after snowfall in the hilly states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave across several states, with temperatures in the northern regions falling below normal.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Delhi: Winter has already arrived in northern India after snowfall in the hilly states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave across several states, with temperatures in the northern regions falling below normal. Foggy conditions are persisting in parts of North India, which may create difficulties for early morning travelers. Residents have been advised to adhere to IMD guidelines and limit outdoor activities. On Wednesday, residents of Delhi experienced a dense blanket of fog and a significant chill in the air.

Delhi weather

The IMD has predicted that the residents are set to experience cold weather in the upcoming days as the temperatures will dip further. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department has issued a yellow alert.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh weather

Uttarakhand, which was experiencing dry weather across all the districts, is set to experience cold wave conditions. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to be around 6 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather in Himachal Pradesh may change again. The activation of a western disturbance is expected to bring light rain and snowfall to the state. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is below 5 degrees Celsius at 13 locations in the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in both states.

Orange alert in Uttar Pradesh

Snowfall in the mountains has intensified cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued an orange alert in numerous regions of the state and advised residents to follow the local weather department's guidelines.

IMD advisory

The weather department has urged citizens to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and take necessary health precautions. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable during this period.

Cold wave in other regions

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops. Dense fog has also reduced visibility in many areas, disrupting road and rail traffic.

