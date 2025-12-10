 Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records Lowest 5.2°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records Lowest 5.2°C

Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records Lowest 5.2°C

Kanha National Park is experiencing severe cold. In the morning, the temperature in Kanha was 7.9°C. The coldest point inside the park was Bhilwani, where the temperature dropped to 5.6°C. Other areas recorded: 7.0°C in Supkhar, 9.0°C in Kisli, and 9.7°C in Mukki.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records Lowest 5.2°C | Tejal Ghorpade (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is to brace for a cold wave for the next two days, according to the weather department. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, cold wave conditions are expected in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Sehore.

During Tuesday - Wednesday night, temperatures in most cities remained below 10°C. Indore recorded the lowest temperature among major cities at 5.4°C, while Bhopal reached 6.8°C. Gwalior reported 9.3°C, Ujjain 8.7°C, and Jabalpur 9.1°C.

The coldest place in the state was Umaria, where the temperature dropped to 4.9°C. Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, and Rajgarh both recorded 5.2°C.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Rajasthan Tragedy: 4 Killed, 28 Injured After Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck On Jaipur-Bikaner Highway; Video Surfaces
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM
Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today; Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Speak At 5 PM
DPIIT Releases Draft Policy On AI Copyright, Proposes Hybrid Licensing Model
DPIIT Releases Draft Policy On AI Copyright, Proposes Hybrid Licensing Model
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Crosses ₹ 150 Crore Mark
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Crosses ₹ 150 Crore Mark
Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to meteorologists, the increased chill is due to the impact of the jet stream, which is blowing at a speed of 222 km per hour over the northern plains of India. This strong wind pattern is pushing cold air into Madhya Pradesh.

Temperature records 

Kanha National Park is experiencing severe cold. In the morning, the temperature in Kanha was 7.9°C. The coldest point inside the park was Bhilwani, where the temperature dropped to 5.6°C. Other areas recorded: 7.0°C in Supkhar, 9.0°C in Kisli, and 9.7°C in Mukki.

In Mandla district, the cold wave is still ongoing. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature fell by 1°C, settling at 7.0°C. While there was less fog in the town early in the morning, dense fog was seen near the river and surrounding areas.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Narmadapuram is witnessing fluctuating winter temperatures. On Wednesday, the temperature dropped by 1°C, increasing the chill. Meanwhile, Pachmarhi recorded 5.2°C.

In Betul, the minimum temperature on Tuesday, 10 December, dropped to 8.2°C. This same temperature was recorded earlier on 8 December and 16 November. The temperature has fallen by 0.4°C in the past 24 hours and is expected to drop further in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records...

Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records...

Bhopal News: Bank Employees Activate 221 Dormant Accounts, Siphon Off ₹44 Lakh

Bhopal News: Bank Employees Activate 221 Dormant Accounts, Siphon Off ₹44 Lakh

Bhopal News: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Seeks Info Over ₹116 Crore Mismatch In FDs

Bhopal News: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Seeks Info Over ₹116 Crore Mismatch In FDs

MP News: School Teacher, Priest Accused Of Religious Conversion Of Student

MP News: School Teacher, Priest Accused Of Religious Conversion Of Student

Bhopal News: International Wheelchair Cricket Tournament; Some Cricketers Are Mechanics, Others...

Bhopal News: International Wheelchair Cricket Tournament; Some Cricketers Are Mechanics, Others...