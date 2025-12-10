Madhya Pradesh December 10, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Cold Waves For 2 Days; Pachmarhi Records Lowest 5.2°C | Tejal Ghorpade (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is to brace for a cold wave for the next two days, according to the weather department.

On Wednesday and Thursday, cold wave conditions are expected in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Sehore.

During Tuesday - Wednesday night, temperatures in most cities remained below 10°C. Indore recorded the lowest temperature among major cities at 5.4°C, while Bhopal reached 6.8°C. Gwalior reported 9.3°C, Ujjain 8.7°C, and Jabalpur 9.1°C.

The coldest place in the state was Umaria, where the temperature dropped to 4.9°C. Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, and Rajgarh both recorded 5.2°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to meteorologists, the increased chill is due to the impact of the jet stream, which is blowing at a speed of 222 km per hour over the northern plains of India. This strong wind pattern is pushing cold air into Madhya Pradesh.

Temperature records

Kanha National Park is experiencing severe cold. In the morning, the temperature in Kanha was 7.9°C. The coldest point inside the park was Bhilwani, where the temperature dropped to 5.6°C. Other areas recorded: 7.0°C in Supkhar, 9.0°C in Kisli, and 9.7°C in Mukki.

In Mandla district, the cold wave is still ongoing. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature fell by 1°C, settling at 7.0°C. While there was less fog in the town early in the morning, dense fog was seen near the river and surrounding areas.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Narmadapuram is witnessing fluctuating winter temperatures. On Wednesday, the temperature dropped by 1°C, increasing the chill. Meanwhile, Pachmarhi recorded 5.2°C.

In Betul, the minimum temperature on Tuesday, 10 December, dropped to 8.2°C. This same temperature was recorded earlier on 8 December and 16 November. The temperature has fallen by 0.4°C in the past 24 hours and is expected to drop further in the coming days.