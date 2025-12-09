 MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna

MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna

The fortune of a labourer has changed forever as he has discovered a gem quality diamond worth Rs 45 lakh. The labourer has deposited the diamond at diamond office in Panna for auction. The family of the labourer is overwhelmed by the change of the fate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fortune of a labourer has changed forever as he has discovered a gem quality diamond worth Rs 45 lakh. The labourer has deposited the diamond at diamond office in Panna for auction. The family of the labourer is overwhelmed by the change of the fate.

According to Panna diamond officer, Satish Khatik has taken a diamond mine of 6 x 6 metres on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur in Patti area by depositing Rs 200.

While digging the mine, he found diamond of 15.34 cents. The diamond will be auctioned in near future. So far, 88 diamonds of different weights have been found by people. All these diamonds are to be auctioned.

“At least four more diamonds equal to the size of diamond found by Satish are needed to organise the diamond auction,” said diamond examiner at Panna office Anupam Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Nariman Point Co-op Society To Grant Full Membership To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy
Bombay HC Orders Nariman Point Co-op Society To Grant Full Membership To Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply
article-image

Similiar discoveries in Panna district

A Panna labourer, Suresh Kumar Kori, struck fortune just nine days after starting mining, finding a valuable diamond. The district has seen frequent discoveries—on September 18, a farmer found eight diamonds, six gem-quality, while on September 17, a tribal woman found three, all deposited for auction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna

MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna

Bhopal News: Congress On Boil, NSUI & IYC State Protests Against Minister Pratima Bagri, Alleges...

Bhopal News: Congress On Boil, NSUI & IYC State Protests Against Minister Pratima Bagri, Alleges...

Bhopal News: MBBS Students’ Dispute; Gandhi Medical College Submits Report To National...

Bhopal News: MBBS Students’ Dispute; Gandhi Medical College Submits Report To National...

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho...

MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho...