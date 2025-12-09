MP News: Labourer Strikes Diamond Worth ₹45 Lakh In Panna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fortune of a labourer has changed forever as he has discovered a gem quality diamond worth Rs 45 lakh. The labourer has deposited the diamond at diamond office in Panna for auction. The family of the labourer is overwhelmed by the change of the fate.

According to Panna diamond officer, Satish Khatik has taken a diamond mine of 6 x 6 metres on lease in Krishna Kalyanpur in Patti area by depositing Rs 200.

While digging the mine, he found diamond of 15.34 cents. The diamond will be auctioned in near future. So far, 88 diamonds of different weights have been found by people. All these diamonds are to be auctioned.

“At least four more diamonds equal to the size of diamond found by Satish are needed to organise the diamond auction,” said diamond examiner at Panna office Anupam Singh.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

Similiar discoveries in Panna district

A Panna labourer, Suresh Kumar Kori, struck fortune just nine days after starting mining, finding a valuable diamond. The district has seen frequent discoveries—on September 18, a farmer found eight diamonds, six gem-quality, while on September 17, a tribal woman found three, all deposited for auction.