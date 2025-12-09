 Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply
Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

Madhya Pradesh has achieved a new milestone in the power sector by successfully meeting its highest-ever electricity demand. The state recorded a peak demand of 18,971 megawatts (MW) at 10:50 am on December 9 -- surpassing the previous record of 18,913 MW, set on December 20, 2024.

ATUL GAUTAM
Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has achieved a new milestone in the power sector by successfully meeting its highest-ever electricity demand. The state recorded a peak demand of 18,971 megawatts (MW) at 10:50 am on December 9 -- surpassing the previous record of 18,913 MW, set on December 20, 2024.

Despite the unprecedented load on the grid, the entire power system -- including generation units, transmission lines and substations -- functioned smoothly, ensuring uninterrupted and safe electricity supply across the state. Officials confirmed that no major disruptions were reported during the peak period.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar praised the coordinated efforts behind the achievement. He said the record demand management reflects the dedication and technical expertise of the state’s power sector workforce.

“This achievement is strong proof of the robustness of the state’s power system, better planning and a capable infrastructure,” Tomar said while congratulating all employees of the power companies.

Providing region-wise details of power distribution, MP Transco chief engineer Pradeep Sachan stated that 5,925 MW was supplied in the Central Region, 5,057 MW in the Eastern Region, 7,560 MW in the Western Region and 429 MW under other categories including Railways and SEZs.

Officials noted that continuous improvements in grid infrastructure, increased renewable energy integration and efficient system management have enabled the state to confidently tackle rising demand.

Source-wise Power Supply Breakdown

Source Type - Power Supplied

Thermal Power - 3,872 MW

Hydropower - 387 MW

Renewable Energy - 1,792 MW

Other Sources (including NTPC) - 12,920 MW

