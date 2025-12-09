 MP News: Street Food Vendor Stabbed To Death For Refusing Extra Ketchup With Chowmein In Jabalpur
MP News: Street Food Vendor Stabbed To Death For Refusing Extra Ketchup With Chowmein In Jabalpur

Two to three days earlier, they had a minor argument with him over adding sauce to chowmein. Because of this old dispute, the accused started a fight. When Monu asked them not to create trouble, all three got angry. The argument quickly turned violent, and they pushed Monu to the ground and stabbed him repeatedly.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old street food vendor was publicly stabbed to death after he refused to serve extra ketchup with chowmein to its customers in Jabalpur.

Eyewitnesses said the three attackers continued to stab him until he stopped breathing, creating panic among the people who had come to enjoy at Shaktinagar Chaupati on Sunday night.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to information, the victim, Monu Chakravarti, ran a small Chinese food stall. Miscreant Aman Chakravarti and his friends Tashu Yadav and Rohit Jharia reached the stall and began abusing Monu, raking up the the two-day old argument over adding sauce to the chowmein.

When Monu asked them not to create trouble, the trio turned furious and the argument turned violent in no time. They pushed Monu to the ground and stabbed him with a knife repeatedly.

After the murder, Monu’s family members and local residents blocked the road and protested for hours, demanding strict action against the accused.

Police from Gohalpur station reached the spot and registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CSP Ashish Jain said that one accused, Rohit Jharia, has been arrested, while Aman Chakravarti and Tashu Yadav are still missing.

Three police teams are searching for them. Police are also checking the involvement of a third person named Nandu Tiwari, as mentioned by the victim’s family.

Police added that Rohit Jharia’s claim of being injured is doubtful, as no witness supports it. This matter is being checked separately.

Officials said they are also investigating the criminal background of the accused, and strict action like the National Security Act (NSA) may be used if required.

This incident highlights how rising anger and violent behaviour in society can turn a small issue into a life-threatening situation.

