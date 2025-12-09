MP News: 'Zabardasti Ki Baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri Snaps At Media For Questioning Her Brother's Arrest In Ganja Smuggling Case-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development and Housing Minister Pratima Bagri snapped at media for questioning her brother's arrest in ganja smuggling case. Her reaction was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.

As she stepped out of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho, a mediaperson sought an answer on her brother Anil Bagri's arrest. Irritated, she snapped at him!, "Zabardasti ki baat kyun karte ho tumlog?” (Why do you people ask such things forcefully?).

She walked off to her vehicle, choosing to ignore any question on her brother's arrest.

'Zabardasti ki baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri snaps at media for questioning her brother's arrest in ganja smuggling case.#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/jOvB92GOU1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 9, 2025

Why is the family in controversy?

Satna Police recently arrested Anil Bagri along with his partner for smuggling 46 kg of ganja. The investigation also revealed that Anil was running this illegal business with his brother-in-law Shailendra Singh. Both are now in jail.

Since the arrest, the Congress party has been attacking the minister and accusing the government of giving political protection.

तस्करी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार भाई का प्रश्न पूछने पर मीडिया पर झल्लाती "मंत्री साहिबा" का गुस्सा देखिए!



मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रियों के रिश्तेदार अब खुलेआम तस्करी में पकड़ा रहे हैं! राज्य मंत्री प्रतिमा बागरी के सगे भाई अनिल बागरी को पुलिस ने गांजा तस्करी में गिरफ्तार किया। इससे… pic.twitter.com/jjJhsjuwvJ — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 8, 2025

MP Congress targeted the government through a post on X. The party wrote that the minister got angry when asked about her brother’s arrest in a smuggling case.

The post also claimed that relatives of BJP ministers are repeatedly getting caught in such crimes, pointing out that her brother-in-law was also arrested earlier on similar charges.

Who is Pratima Bagri?

Pratima Bagri is the MLA from Raigaon in Satna district. Before the 2023 Assembly elections, she held posts in BJP Mahila Morcha and Satna district organisation.

She won the 2023 election by defeating former Congress MLA Kalpana Verma by 36,060 votes. After this victory, she was made a minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet and is its youngest member.