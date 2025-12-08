MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satna police have arrested Anil Bagri, brother of Urban Development and Housing Minister of State Pratima Bagri, in connection with a ganja smuggling case late Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, on December 3, minister’s brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, was also arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in a similar case.

Rampur Bhaghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi said the police received a tip-off that Pankaj Baghel, from a nearby village, was in possession of a large quantity of ganja. Acting on the information, police raided his house on Sunday and recovered 46 kilogrammes of ganja.

When asked about the source, Pankaj revealed that the consignment had been delivered by Anil Bagri in his SUV. Police seized the vehicle and arrested Anil under the NDPS Act. Anil told police that his brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, had instructed him to deliver the consignment to Pankaj.

Shailendra Singh, currently in jail custody of Banda police in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on December 3 in a ganja smuggling case.

Pankaj and Anil were produced before court on Monday, which sent them to Satna jail until further orders.