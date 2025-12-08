 MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna

Satna police have arrested Anil Bagri, brother of Urban Development and Housing Minister of State Pratima Bagri, in connection with a ganja smuggling case late Sunday night, officials said on Monday. Earlier, on December 3, minister’s brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, was also arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in a similar case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satna police have arrested Anil Bagri, brother of Urban Development and Housing Minister of State Pratima Bagri, in connection with a ganja smuggling case late Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, on December 3, minister’s brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, was also arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in a similar case.

Rampur Bhaghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi said the police received a tip-off that Pankaj Baghel, from a nearby village, was in possession of a large quantity of ganja. Acting on the information, police raided his house on Sunday and recovered 46 kilogrammes of ganja.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Food & Civil Supplies In Khujuraho; Praises e-KYC, Orders Timely...
article-image

When asked about the source, Pankaj revealed that the consignment had been delivered by Anil Bagri in his SUV. Police seized the vehicle and arrested Anil under the NDPS Act. Anil told police that his brother-in-law, Shailendra Singh, had instructed him to deliver the consignment to Pankaj.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO

Shailendra Singh, currently in jail custody of Banda police in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on December 3 in a ganja smuggling case.

Pankaj and Anil were produced before court on Monday, which sent them to Satna jail until further orders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: MBBS Students Clash In Gandhi Medical College; Anti-Ragging Committee Meeting Put Off

Bhopal News: MBBS Students Clash In Gandhi Medical College; Anti-Ragging Committee Meeting Put Off

Bhopal Metro To Be Inaugurated On Dec 21, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal Metro To Be Inaugurated On Dec 21, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay

MP News: 17K Schools Never Inspected In Eight Months

MP News: 17K Schools Never Inspected In Eight Months

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother In Jail For Ganja Smuggling In Satna