 MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours

MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours

According to neighbours, Anita didn't leave her house for the past 4-5 days. The maid would regularly call her from outside, and after not receiving any response, she would leave too. Worried, the neighbours informed Anita's brother, who lives in Gwalior, who arrived at the scene. When he also could not get any response from inside the house, the cops were informed.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Lying Dead & Unclothed In Her House | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 61-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on late Monday night.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Anita Sharma, the wife of a retired Chief Medical and Health Officer who has passed away, lived alone at her apartment in City Center Site No. 1.

The body is said to be approximately five days old. Police arrived at the scene late Monday night after neighbors informed them and seized the body.

Read Also
MP News: 'Zabardasti Ki Baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri Snaps At Media For Questioning Her Brother's...
article-image

According to neighbours, Anita didn't leave her house for the past 4-5 days. The maid would regularly call her from outside, and after not receiving any response, she would leave too. Worried, the neighbours informed Anita's brother, who lives in Gwalior, who arrived at the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Model Who Could Face 15 Years Imprisonment In Bali For Breaking Anti-Pornography Laws; WATCH:
Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Model Who Could Face 15 Years Imprisonment In Bali For Breaking Anti-Pornography Laws; WATCH:
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers

When he also could not get any response from inside the house, the cops were informed.

Read Also
MP News: Clean-Out,10 Top Naxals Carrying Rs 2.36 Crore Bounty Lay Down Arms
article-image

Upon arrival, the police broke the door and found the woman's body lying naked near the bathroom on the first floor, emitting a strong stench. Clothes were also placed in a bucket near the body, and blood was coming out of the woman's nose and mouth. Police suspect she may have fallen after coming out of the bath.

The body is sent for postmortem to establish the exact cause behind the death. A detailed investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Street Food Vendor Stabbed To Death For Refusing Extra Ketchup With Chowmein In Jabalpur

MP News: Street Food Vendor Stabbed To Death For Refusing Extra Ketchup With Chowmein In Jabalpur

MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours

MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours

MP News: 'Zabardasti Ki Baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri Snaps At Media For Questioning Her Brother's...

MP News: 'Zabardasti Ki Baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri Snaps At Media For Questioning Her Brother's...

Khajuraho Food Poisoning: 4 Staff Members Die, 5 Critical After Taking Lunch At Hotel; Food Samples...

Khajuraho Food Poisoning: 4 Staff Members Die, 5 Critical After Taking Lunch At Hotel; Food Samples...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C;...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C;...