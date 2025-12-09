MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Dead In Her House; Foul Smell Alerted Neighbours

MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Lying Dead & Unclothed In Her House | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 61-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on late Monday night.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Anita Sharma, the wife of a retired Chief Medical and Health Officer who has passed away, lived alone at her apartment in City Center Site No. 1.

The body is said to be approximately five days old. Police arrived at the scene late Monday night after neighbors informed them and seized the body.

According to neighbours, Anita didn't leave her house for the past 4-5 days. The maid would regularly call her from outside, and after not receiving any response, she would leave too. Worried, the neighbours informed Anita's brother, who lives in Gwalior, who arrived at the scene.

When he also could not get any response from inside the house, the cops were informed.

Upon arrival, the police broke the door and found the woman's body lying naked near the bathroom on the first floor, emitting a strong stench. Clothes were also placed in a bucket near the body, and blood was coming out of the woman's nose and mouth. Police suspect she may have fallen after coming out of the bath.

The body is sent for postmortem to establish the exact cause behind the death. A detailed investigation is underway.