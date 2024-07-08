 SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt's Plea, Upholds CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Case; Says 'Why Is State Interested In Protecting An Individual?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC Dismisses West Bengal Govt's Plea, Upholds CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Case; Says 'Why Is State Interested In Protecting An Individual?'

SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt's Plea, Upholds CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Case; Says 'Why Is State Interested In Protecting An Individual?'

The top court was hearing the state government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's order which directed a CBI investigation into the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Observation Made By The Supreme Court Of India

"Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed, adding that on the last date of hearing, the counsel appearing for the state said the matter be adjourned after the apex court asked this specific query.

"Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the state government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins...
article-image

SC's Question To West Bengal Government

While hearing the plea on April 29, the apex court asked the West Bengal government as to why the state should come in as a petitioner for "protecting the interest" of some private individuals.

In its plea before the apex court, the state government said the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

The CBI is already investigating the case of an attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali and has registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

Read Also
Kolkata: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma Complaints To ECI Over Sandeshkhali Issue
article-image

Noting that the investigation will be monitored by the court, the high court directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The high court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Lashes India, Hits Big Cities And Small Towns Alike

Monsoon Lashes India, Hits Big Cities And Small Towns Alike

'Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow While Rahul Gandhi Heads For Assam, Manipur,' Says Congress...

'Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow While Rahul Gandhi Heads For Assam, Manipur,' Says Congress...

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Menstrual Leave, Asks Centre To Hold Talks With Stakeholders, States To...

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Menstrual Leave, Asks Centre To Hold Talks With Stakeholders, States To...

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Eluru; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Eluru; Visuals Surface

Major Blunder At PM Museum: Kolkata Surgeon's Image Used As Pic Of Biswarup Bose, One Of The Artists...

Major Blunder At PM Museum: Kolkata Surgeon's Image Used As Pic Of Biswarup Bose, One Of The Artists...