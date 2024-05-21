 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins From Basirhat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins From Basirhat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins From Basirhat

Addressing an election campaign at Basirhat, Mamata said that everyone knows now what "conspiracy was hatched" in Sandeshkhali.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would visit Sandeshkhali after her party’s candidate Haji Nurul wins the Basirhat constituency. Incidentally, Sandeshkhali comes under this constituency and this will be Mamata’s first visit to the place after the incidents of land grab and sexual harassment against women were reported against suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Addressing an election campaign at Basirhat, Mamata said that everyone knows now what "conspiracy was hatched" in Sandeshkhali.

“They (BJP) are planning to go there again. Nobody has the right to play with the dignity of women. I feel sorry for the women of Sandeshkhali and the manner in which they were humiliated. The lies are out now and they (BJP) are planning to ignite violence in Sandeshkhali. Such a thing will not be tolerated,” said Mamata.

Lashing out at a recent comment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Lord Jagannath, Mamata said, “What audacity BJP has that they are saying even Lord Jagannath is a Bhakt of Modi. Then he should stay inside the temple and we will worship him like we do to Lord Jagannath.”

Meanwhile, Mamata welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s order to restrain BJP from publishing derogatory advertisements about TMC.

“I have been saying that the BJP is publishing lies. Now, even the High Court has said the same. BJP cannot give money to the poor but is spending money for advertisements. I have never seen another Lier than the present PM. He is saying that if Muslim win, they will take away the reservation of the SC, ST and OBC. I am giving assurance that Muslims don't have any right to take away anyone’s reservation,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc, Promises Empowerment And Growth

PM Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc, Promises Empowerment And Growth

Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills 22-Year-Old Daughter Over Excessive Use Of Mobile Phone In Jaipur,...

Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills 22-Year-Old Daughter Over Excessive Use Of Mobile Phone In Jaipur,...

Gujarat: Residents Vandalize MGVCL Office In Vadodara, Demand Removal Of Smart Meters

Gujarat: Residents Vandalize MGVCL Office In Vadodara, Demand Removal Of Smart Meters

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins...

'Why Are Truck And Ola Drivers Not Made To Write Essays?': Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Pune...

'Why Are Truck And Ola Drivers Not Made To Write Essays?': Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Pune...