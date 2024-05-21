West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says She Will Visit Sandeshkhali After TMC Candidate Haji Nurul Wins From Basirhat

WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would visit Sandeshkhali after her party’s candidate Haji Nurul wins the Basirhat constituency. Incidentally, Sandeshkhali comes under this constituency and this will be Mamata’s first visit to the place after the incidents of land grab and sexual harassment against women were reported against suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Addressing an election campaign at Basirhat, Mamata said that everyone knows now what "conspiracy was hatched" in Sandeshkhali.

“They (BJP) are planning to go there again. Nobody has the right to play with the dignity of women. I feel sorry for the women of Sandeshkhali and the manner in which they were humiliated. The lies are out now and they (BJP) are planning to ignite violence in Sandeshkhali. Such a thing will not be tolerated,” said Mamata.

Lashing out at a recent comment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Lord Jagannath, Mamata said, “What audacity BJP has that they are saying even Lord Jagannath is a Bhakt of Modi. Then he should stay inside the temple and we will worship him like we do to Lord Jagannath.”

Meanwhile, Mamata welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s order to restrain BJP from publishing derogatory advertisements about TMC.

“I have been saying that the BJP is publishing lies. Now, even the High Court has said the same. BJP cannot give money to the poor but is spending money for advertisements. I have never seen another Lier than the present PM. He is saying that if Muslim win, they will take away the reservation of the SC, ST and OBC. I am giving assurance that Muslims don't have any right to take away anyone’s reservation,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.