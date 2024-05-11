Kolkata: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma Complaints To ECI Over Sandeshkhali Issue

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma | ANI

Kolkata: National Commission for women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday had complained to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that the rape victims of Sandeshkhali are being forced to take back their complaints by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during Lok Sabha election.

“NCW is mandated to work for the upliftment and welfare of the women of the society. In pursuance of which the Commission had taken sus moto cognizance of the several media reports alleging that women in Sandeshkhali were sexually abused and wrongfully confined by Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad Furthermore, the Commission in exercise of its powers conferred under section 10 of the NCW Act. 1990 had constituted an Inquiry Committee to further investigate the facts of the case. During the inquiry, the Committee met with several women in Sandeshkhali who alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the associates of Sheikh Shahjahan. The Committee also received several complaints in written format by the women of Sandeshkhali,” read part of the letter.

TMC To Lodge Complaint Against NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Over Sandeshkhali Allegations

On the other side, Trinamool Congress (TMC) will also complain to ECI against Sharma stating that she ignited women at Sandeshkhali.

TMC minister Shashi Panja said, “TMC demands police investigation and criminal proceedings against NCW chief Rekha Sharma for misusing her chair after one woman from Sandeshkhali alleged that members of Mahila commission from Delhi came and forced them to sign blank papers and later they found without any knowledge false rape cases were registered. We will also approach the Election Commission against Rekha Sharma for being one of the major conspirators in Sandeshkhali matter.”

TMC Accused Of Political Maneuvering In Sandeshkhali Movement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bashirhat candidate Rekha Patra accused TMC of playing ‘dirty politics’ with Sandeshkhali movement.

“TMC is playing dirty politics with a video of mine. BJP has helped the victims. The video was done before BJP made me the candidate. TMC is trying to malign the Sandeshkhali movement. Police attacked my house and forcibly wanted to take away the complaint against Shahjahan Sheikh. Police didn’t help any of us. TMC didn’t stand by the victims who are women,” said Patra.

Meanwhile, BJP mandal president of Sandeshkhali 2, Gangadhar Koyal whose video went viral first, moved Calcutta High Court to seek central security protection.