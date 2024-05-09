'Made To Sign On Blank Paper By BJP Leader,' Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Rape Complaint

Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali | X

A woman and her mother-in-law from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, retracted their rape accusation against Trinamool Congress leaders, claiming that they were coerced into signing a "blank document" under the direction of the National Commission for Women.

This development unfolded as the BJP and TMC have locked horns over the Sandeshkhali issue.

This development comes a day after another Sandeshkhali ‘video’ surfaced on Wednesday, where a woman was seen complaining about the saffron camp and said that she was ‘forced’ to sign in a blank paper which later became ‘rape’ complaint.

“We were asked to sign on a blank paper by a local BJP leader. But later I got to know that there was a false rape case filed in my name saying that people would barge into our homes at midnight and would take us to the party office to rape us. Nothing of that sort had ever happened. I want to withdraw this case and be relieved from this trouble. Nobody is even talking to us in our neighbourhood after this entire episode,” the woman was heard saying.

TMC minister Shashi Panja slammed BJP and said, “Shame on BJP. Last week we saw a video where it was clear that BJP has hatched a conspiracy to defame TMC and the state and in yet another video the woman clearly said that the BJP leaders are giving death threats when she wants to withdraw the false complaint.”

In a video statement, TMC Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev alleged that sensing defeat, the BJP is trying to suppress the truth. Sushmita stated that she believes BJP's politics, which is based on lies, is being exposed.

Notably, last week a video went viral where BJP mandal president Gangadhar Koyal was seen saying that the Sandeskhali incident was ‘staged’.

The saffron camp countering the claims of TMC said that the ruling party is resorting to ‘falsehood’.