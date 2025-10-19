Yogi Govt Launches Extensive Campaign With Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Adulteration

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: To protect public health during the festive season, under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a strict campaign has been launched across Uttar Pradesh against adulterators. Under the “Diwali Special Campaign” conducted between October 8 to 17, enforcement teams of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA) carried out continuous inspections and raids in various districts of the state, taking decisive action against adulterated and contaminated food items.

Even after the campaign’s conclusion, the government has instructed district-level teams to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that adulterators cannot endanger public health. Regular market monitoring is now underway.

Emphasizing that Diwali represents purity, transparency, and health protection, the Yogi government has resolved to extend this drive beyond the festival—taking concrete steps toward making Uttar Pradesh an “Adulteration-Free State.”

Under the leadership of Dr. Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, this state-wide campaign included a total of 6,075 inspections and 2,740 raids. During this period, 3,767 samples were collected for testing, and 3,548 quintals of adulterated or suspicious material were seized, valued at approximately Rs 4.97 crore. Additionally, 1,871 quintals of harmful material worth around Rs 2.89 crore were destroyed. In total, adulterated goods worth roughly Rs 8 crore have been seized and destroyed.

Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions to effectively prevent the sale of adulterated food items during festivals. The purpose of this special campaign is to ensure that sweets, milk, oil, ghee, spices, dry fruits, and other items sold in the markets during Diwali and other festivals are completely pure and safe. Any compromise with public health will not be tolerated at any level. Strict action is being taken against adulterators, including registration of FIRs against the culprits.

Dr. Roshan Jacob informed that during the special campaign, enforcement teams in all districts inspected markets, sweet shops, dairies, oil mills, and food warehouses. Care was also taken to ensure that consumers did not face unnecessary inconvenience during the festival season.

Departmental instructions emphasized that small vendors or cart sellers should not be harassed through repeated sampling, but any complaint or suspicious activity should be addressed immediately.

The department clarified that those involved in organized adulteration will face legal action not only under the FSS Act 2006 but also under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). FIRs are being registered in such cases to ensure strict punishment. In areas where organized adulteration networks have been identified, recommendations have been sent to the respective district magistrates to take action under the Gangster Act or the Arms Act.

The department has instructed all food business operators to display a 'Food Safety Sticker' at their establishments. The sticker will include the name of the establishment, mobile number, departmental toll-free number, and a QR code, allowing consumers to register complaints or feedback instantly. During inspections, the teams also conducted preliminary assessments of hygiene, raw material storage, and food quality. Notices for improvement were issued where deficiencies were found. Licenses of establishments failing to make improvements are also being suspended.