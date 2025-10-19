'Fired Bullets At Devotees...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP, Congress Over Ram Mandir -VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Ayodhya on Sunday, accusing the opposition party in the state of deliberately obstructing the construction of the Ram Mandir and suppressing devotees' rights. Speaking at an event in Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that the SP not only confined Lord Ram in captivity but also opened fire on Ram devotees and attempted to erase Ayodhya's identity.

"The Samajwadi Party committed grave injustices against Ayodhya," Adityanath said, adding that the party had placed obstacles in the path of Ram Mandir construction and instigated violence against worshippers. He emphasised that while truth can be troubled, it cannot be defeated. The Chief Minister pointed out that Lord Ram endured five centuries of humiliation and disrespect, yet the construction of the magnificent Ram Mandir now stands as a testament to faith, resilience and India's cultural values.

Adityanath further condemned the SP's previous administrations for neglecting Ayodhya's development and hindering temple construction efforts. "During SP's tenure, Ayodhya was overlooked and obstructed. Today, however, Ayodhya has established itself on the world stage," he stated. "While celebrating Deepotsav, we must not forget that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Congress claimed in court that Lord Ram is a myth, and the Samajwadi Party-led government fired bullets at devotees of Lord Ram. These are the people who do 'sajda' at Babar's grave, but when invited for the Ram temple pran pratistha, they did not join," he said.

The Chief Minister characterised the newly constructed Ram Mandir not merely as a religious site, but as the centrepiece of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, symbolising the nation's enduring faith and civilisational values.