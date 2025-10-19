 Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday after a customer sought vegetarian biryani from the hotel located on Kanke-Pithoria Road and left after taking the parcel but returned after some time along with some others complaining that he was, instead, served non-veg biryani, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake |

Ranchi: A 47-year-old hotel owner in Ranchi was shot dead after a vegetarian customer was allegedly served non-veg biryani, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday after a customer sought vegetarian biryani from the hotel located on Kanke-Pithoria Road and left after taking the parcel but returned after some time along with some others complaining that he was, instead, served non-veg biryani, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

The restaurant owner, identified as Vijay Kumar Nag (47), was having food at a table, when one of the assailants opened fire at him and a bullet hit his chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Bhittha in Kanke police station area.

FPJ Shorts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest them, he said.

Read Also
'Nangi-Bhukhi Janta': Video Of Crowd Looting Biryani At AIMIM's Bahadurganj Candidate's Nomination...
article-image

"Irate locals on Sunday morning blocked the Kanke-Pithoria Road for some time demanding action against the culprits. The blockade was later lifted after we assured them that the assailants would be nabbed soon," Kanke police station officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak said.

He said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other motive was behind the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas

Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22

Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...