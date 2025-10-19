Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake |

Ranchi: A 47-year-old hotel owner in Ranchi was shot dead after a vegetarian customer was allegedly served non-veg biryani, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday after a customer sought vegetarian biryani from the hotel located on Kanke-Pithoria Road and left after taking the parcel but returned after some time along with some others complaining that he was, instead, served non-veg biryani, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

The restaurant owner, identified as Vijay Kumar Nag (47), was having food at a table, when one of the assailants opened fire at him and a bullet hit his chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Bhittha in Kanke police station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest them, he said.

"Irate locals on Sunday morning blocked the Kanke-Pithoria Road for some time demanding action against the culprits. The blockade was later lifted after we assured them that the assailants would be nabbed soon," Kanke police station officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak said.

He said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other motive was behind the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)