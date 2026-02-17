 'India-France Partnership Force For Global Stability': PM Modi Addresses Joint Press Briefing With French President Emmanuel Macron In Mumbai - VIDEO
India

PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ during a joint briefing in Mumbai. PM Modi said both nations share deep trust and will manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying at Mount Everest’s heights for global export.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday addressed a joint press briefing in Mumbai.

PM Modi said India and France share a very special relationship. "France is one of India’s oldest strategic partners. And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy," he said. "On the basis of this same trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he added.

PM Modi said India and France will manufacture in India the world's only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world.

