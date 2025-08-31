Delhi Double Murder: Man Kills Wife & Mother-In-Law After Dispute Over Birthday Gifts, Arrested With Murder Weapon

Delhi Man Kills Wife & Mother-In-Law After Dispute Over Birthday Gifts, Arrested With Murder Weapon | X/@crimenews_24

New Delhi: A 34-year-old woman and her mother were found dead inside a flat in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday afternoon after an alleged domestic dispute spiralled into violence.



Police said the accused, identified as Priya Sehgal’s husband Yogesh, has been arrested. He was found with blood-stained clothes, and a pair of scissors suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

Dispute During Child’s Birthday Celebration



According to police, the incident followed a quarrel at the birthday celebration of Priya’s son on 28 August. Arguments reportedly broke out between Priya and Yogesh over the gifts exchanged by both families. Priya’s mother, Kusum Sinha, 63, stayed back at her daughter’s residence to help settle the matter.



On August 30, Kusum’s son Megh Sinha attempted to reach her by phone but received no response. When he went to the flat in Sector-17, Rohini, he found it locked from outside with blood stains visible near the door. After breaking in, Megh discovered the bodies of his mother and sister lying in a pool of blood. He alleged that Yogesh, who is currently unemployed, had killed both women and fled with his children.



Police Launch Probe



Himalaya, Priya’s brother, told PTI that their mother had informed them a day earlier that a fight was ongoing between Priya and Yogesh. “She said she would help sort it out and then come back. But she never returned,” he said, adding that multiple calls went unanswered before the family decided to check on them. “When we went in, we found my mother and sister lying soaked in blood. Who does this? Everybody has fights in a marriage. But who kills their wife and mother-in-law like this?"



The KNK Marg police have registered the case and called in the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory to examine the scene. Investigators said the motive appeared to be a domestic dispute. Further inquiries are ongoing.