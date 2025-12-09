 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.

"The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda," Balwinder Singh, president of IOC, Germany, said.

During the visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Read Also
'Vote Chori Biggest Anti-National Act': Rahul Gandhi During SIR Debate In Lok Sabha - VIDEO
article-image

Ausaf Khan, president of IOC Austria, said, "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025." The event will bring together all presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology, Khan said in a post on the IOC's X handle.

"We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

Uttarakhand: Major Fire Breaks Out At Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya In Nainital; No Casualties Reported...

Uttarakhand: Major Fire Breaks Out At Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya In Nainital; No Casualties Reported...

Belgium's Supreme Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Clearing Path For His Extradition To India

Belgium's Supreme Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Clearing Path For His Extradition To India

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 9, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...