'Vote Chori Biggest Anti-National Act': Rahul Gandhi During SIR Debate In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: On the seventh day of the winter session of Parliament, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Training guns at the centre, he accused the BJP of vote chori and said,"The biggest anti-national act you can do is Vote Chori. Because when you destroy the vote, you destroy the fabric of this country, you destroy modern India, you destroy the idea of India. Those across the aisle are doing an anti-national act," he said.

Reiterates Claim Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana Polls

Gandhi reiterated his claim of serious irregularities in the Haryana voter rolls, claiming that the integrity of the electoral process had been compromised.

Gandhi repeated a previous example of a “Brazilian woman” whose name, he claimed, appeared 22 times in the Haryana voters’ list. Some members of the Opposition had also brought pictures of the woman in question.

Gandhi further claimed that the ECI has failed to respond satisfactorily to questions raised by the Opposition. He alleged that the Election Commission had not provided clear answers on the alleged discrepancies, accusing it of failing to uphold its responsibility of safeguarding free and fair elections.

Attacks RSS

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Gandhi said, "It is the idea that every thread, every person in the Union of India is equal that disturbs my friends in the RSS. They are happy to see the fabric, but they cannot stand the idea that every single person in the fabric of our country, regardless of what religion they come from, regardless of what community they come from, regardless of what language they speak, should be equal because they fundamentally do not believe in equality. They believe in a hierarchy, and they believe that they should be on top of that hierarchy," Gandhi said.