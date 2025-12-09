 Belgium's Supreme Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Clearing Path For His Extradition To India
Since the Court of Cassation examines only legal issues, the appeal was reviewed and rejected, allowing the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision to stand in full. This also ends the temporary suspension of the extradition order's execution.

December 09, 2025
article-image
Mehul Choksi | PTI file photo

Brussels: Belgium's Supreme Court (Court of Cassation) has rejected Mehul Choksi's appeal against the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision permitting his extradition to India, Belgian court officials told ANI, marking a decisive development in the long-running case.

With the appeal dismissed, officials confirmed that the extradition order can now be executed, subject to the completion of the necessary formalities.

According to officials who spoke to ANI, Choksi approached the Court of Cassation on October 30 to challenge the appellate court's October 17 ruling.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal had earlier upheld India's request for Choksi's extradition in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, concluding that the offences, alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, embezzlement and forgery, are punishable under Indian law and correspond to comparable offences under Belgian law, thus satisfying the requirement of dual criminality.

One charge, relating to the disappearance of evidence under Section 201 of the IPC, was excluded because there is no equivalent under Belgian law.

The court had also noted that Choksi's claims of political motivation and allegations of being forcibly taken from Antigua were unsupported by the material on record.

Indian authorities had provided detailed assurances regarding Choksi's treatment and medical care once extradited. The court recorded that he would be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, a facility with private sanitary amenities, and remain under judicial supervision, with movement permitted only for medical needs or court appearances. No credible indication of mistreatment or unfair legal process was found.

Choksi, arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025, after India's formal extradition request, is accused along with his nephew Nirav Modi in the alleged Rs13,000-crore PNB fraud.

Following the Court of Cassation's rejection of his final legal challenge, Belgian officials told ANI that the country is now in a position to execute the extradition order, bringing India significantly closer to securing his return.

