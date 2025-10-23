Delhi: 4 Wanted Bihar Gangsters Killed In Police Encounter In Rohini; Visuals Surface | PTI

New Delhi: Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini, police said.

About The Encounter

The encounter took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, when the joint team launched an operation to trace the accused, who were reportedly hiding in Delhi for several days, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the slain gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak and Aman Thakur -- all residents of Bihar who were wanted for heinous crimes, including multiple murders and extortion.

VIDEO | Delhi: At least four gangsters, including wanted Ranjan Pathak, have reportedly been shot dead in an encounter conducted by a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police. Visuals from the encounter site in Rohini area. #DelhiNews #DelhiPolice



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/hRtSqJXqh1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini at around 2:20 AM. Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a… pic.twitter.com/RZ3juyliGO — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Delhi: A shootout occurred on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, between four suspected criminals and a joint team of the Delhi Crime Branch and Bihar Police. The accused, Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur, were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar. All… https://t.co/q6pL2bQpPV pic.twitter.com/EUwNBnSgeF — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2025

During the operation, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action that left all four injured, the officer said.

They were rushed to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

Ranjan Pathak, the gang's kingpin, operated an organised criminal network in parts of Bihar and adjoining states, police sources added.

