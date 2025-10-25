'Bihar Poorest State In India, CM Doesn't Even Attend NITI Aayog Meets': Tejashwi Slams NDA And Nitish Kumar; Video

Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday sharply criticised the state government, calling Bihar the poorest in India with the lowest per capita income.

Highlighting the lack of factories, investments, and opportunities, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of ignoring crucial NITI Aayog meetings and failing to attract development to the state, forcing residents to migrate for education, healthcare, and employment.

"Bihar is the poorest state in India, with the lowest per capita income. People still have to migrate for education, healthcare, and employment. There are no factories or investments in the state. The CM doesn't even attend the NITI Aayog meetings, let alone bringing in investments," the RJD leader said.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Bihar, claiming that every single sentence and word of the latter's speech was "negative" and "defamatory" for the state.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Prime Minister of "deceiving" the people of Bihar and alleged that whatever Modi has provided to the state is not even one per cent of what was given to Gujarat.

On Friday, Tejashwi, while pledging to rid Bihar of corruption and crime if he were elected, the RJD leader also claimed that the top five states in the nation that are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the highest rates of crime.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "We don't make broken, fragmented or false promises. We will do what we say... If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister, the people of Bihar will also become the Chief Minister. We will make Bihar free from crime and corruption..."

The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

