 Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December
Uttarakhand will collect a green tax from vehicles entering from other states starting December to curb pollution and promote cleanliness. Rates vary by vehicle type, from Rs 80 for small vehicles to Rs 700 for trucks. ANPR cameras at state borders will capture vehicle data, and payments will be automatically deducted via a vendor linked to the NPCI database.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December | File Image

Dehradun: Green tax will be collected from vehicles coming to Uttarakhand from outside states from December, officials said.

The decision has been take with a view to controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state.

Different tax rates have been fixed for various vehicle categories -- Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight.

State Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said on Saturday that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed along the state's borders will capture the registration numbers of incoming vehicles.

article-image

He said 16 cameras were already installed in the border areas, and their number has now been increased to 37.

The transport department has appointed a vendor company to collect the green tax, Singh said.

The data captured by the cameras will be sent to the vendor through software, which will then separate information related to Uttarakhand-registered, government, and two-wheeler vehicles, and send them to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) database, he added.

He informed that from there, the wallet numbers of the vehicle owners will be searched, and the relevant amount will be automatically deducted and deposited to the account of the transport department.

