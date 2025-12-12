Gujarat: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Valsad, 4 Labourers Injured; Video

Valsad: An under construction bridge on Auranga River collapsed in Gujarat's Valsad on Friday (December 12). At least four labourers reportedly injured in the collapse. At the time of the incident, there were around 105 labourers working on the bridge.
After receiving information, authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a hospital.
"During the construction of the bridge being built on the Auranga River, a girder got damaged, causing the bridge to collapse. There were 105 labourers present at the site. There are no reports of any casualties in this incident," Valsad SDM Vimal Patel told reporters.
More details are still awaited.
FPJ Shorts
'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital Tech and AI for Developed India Vision