Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Of Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Him; Fraudsters Used His Photo To Deceive & Extract Money

Hyderabad: In a case of digital impersonation, cybercriminals have created fake WhatsApp accounts using the photograph of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as the display picture.



The impostors have reportedly been sending messages to the Commissioner’s contacts to gain trust and extract personal information or money.

Commissioner Sajjanar issued a public warning after the matter came to his attention, clarifying that he has no association with these accounts. “It has come to my notice that someone is using my photo as a display picture on WhatsApp and sending messages to people I know. These are fake accounts. They are completely fraudulent,” he wrote on X, urging people not to respond and to block and report such numbers immediately.



Police Intensify Cyber Vigilance



Following the alert, Hyderabad Police have begun efforts to trace those behind the fake accounts. Cyber Crime teams are monitoring similar cases of online impersonation and have increased vigilance to detect and dismantle scam networks. Officials said these fraudsters often clone images of senior officials and public figures to appear credible before deceiving victims.



“Technology is a powerful tool, but it can be misused. Stay informed, stay alert, and don’t let fraudsters take advantage of your trust,” Sajjanar said.



Citizens Urged to Stay Cautious



Police officials have advised citizens to confirm the authenticity of any message claiming to be from a government officer or known person before sharing details or transferring money. They also warned against sharing personal or banking information on WhatsApp or social media platforms.



Sajjanar added that public vigilance remains the strongest defence against cyber fraud. “Your awareness is the only barrier to cyber fraudsters,” he said, urging users to report suspicious accounts to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Portal.



Cybercrime officials noted that impersonation scams are on the rise across India, with 86,420 cyber fraud cases reported in 2023, pointing at the growing threat of digital deception.