 Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live Stream: Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralContent Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live Stream: Video Viral

Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live Stream: Video Viral

After his demeaning remarks on a live stream, often linked to controversies, Cringistaan creator, Aryan Dev Neekhra, faced a belt treatment by Gau Rakshak Dal members in Delhi, yesterday, on December 13.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live Stream: Video Viral | X @gharkekalesh

After his demeaning remarks on a live stream, often linked to controversies, Cringistaan creator, Aryan Dev Neekhra, faced a belt treatment by Gau Rakshak Dal members in Delhi, yesterday, on December 13.

Violent Clash On Camera:

Several visuals surfaced on social media in which the Gau Rakshak Dal can be seen assaulting Neekhra and demanding a public apology for his remarks. He can be seen being slapped, beaten up, and abused by several members, deliberately on camera.

The clash unfolded after Neekhra's remarks on a live stream went viral on social media. In the live stream, Neekhra hurled abuses at Gau Rakshak Dal and sent an open invitation to them saying, "Main kisise darta nahi." The video sparked discussions online, and went viral.

FPJ Shorts
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video
Belarus Frees 123 Political Prisoners, Including Opposition Leader Maria Kolesnikova, After US Lifts Sanctions
Belarus Frees 123 Political Prisoners, Including Opposition Leader Maria Kolesnikova, After US Lifts Sanctions
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha Refuses to Accept Their Union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha Refuses to Accept Their Union
South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit
South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit

Soon, after Gau Rakshak Dal members reached Neekhra's doorstep, they accepted his challenge and open invitation. In the now viral clip, one of the members can be seen confronting and grabbing Neekhra's neck and showing his live stream. The young Cringistaan creator can be seen pleading and citing it as 'a joke' and to not take it seriously.

Gau Rakshak members thrashed him brutally on camera and made him to make a public apology in the same video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live...

Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder...

'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit...

'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of...

'As If He’s TMC Worker': Netizens Slam TMC Minister Aroop Biswas For ‘Dragging’ Messi At GOAT...

'As If He’s TMC Worker': Netizens Slam TMC Minister Aroop Biswas For ‘Dragging’ Messi At GOAT...