Dehradun: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Joins Young Officers For Push-Ups After IMA Passing Out Parade As 491 Cadets Commissioned | VIDEO | X

Dehradun: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi briefly stepped away from protocol on Saturday after the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, dropping down to perform push-ups alongside newly commissioned officers.



The moment came after the conclusion of the 157th Passing Out Parade, where 491 officer cadets were formally inducted into the Indian Army.

157th Passing Out Parade Marks Commissioning of New Officers



The Autumn Term 2025 Passing Out Parade was held at the historic Drill Square of the Indian Military Academy, with General Dwivedi reviewing the parade and congratulating the officer cadets on completing their training. A total of 525 cadets were commissioned, including those from the Regular Course, Technical Entry Scheme, Technical Graduate Course, Special Commissioned Officers Course and the Territorial Army, along with 34 foreign cadets from 14 friendly nations.



Addressing the newly commissioned officers, the Army Chief said the profession of arms was a calling that demanded dedication, discipline and readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. He highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare, spanning military, technological and societal domains, and noted that future leaders would be required to operate under uncertainty while maintaining integrity and sound judgement.



General Dwivedi also acknowledged the role of instructors, academy staff and parents in shaping the cadets, and congratulated the foreign officer cadets, saying their training fostered enduring bonds between nations.



'Push-Ups' Moment Draws Attention After Formal Ceremony



Following the formal proceedings, General Dwivedi was seen performing push-ups with young officers on the parade ground, a moment that quickly drew attention as an informal interaction between the Army Chief and the newly commissioned officers after the ceremonial drill.



The parade concluded with the traditional Antim Pag, symbolising the cadets’ transition from training to commissioned service. The event was attended by senior Army officers, distinguished guests and family members.



During the ceremony, several awards were presented, including the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal to Academy Cadet Adjutant Nishkal Dwivedi. Imphal Company was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Banner for overall performance.



The Passing Out Parade marked the beginning of service for the new officers as they prepare to take on leadership roles across the Indian Army.