Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Mother Attempts To End Life After Learning Of Minor Daughter’s Drug Addiction In Guntur

A representative picture of suicide | File Pic (Representative Image)

Police in Guntur are investigating a case in which a 17-year-old college student was allegedly introduced to drugs by acquaintances she met on Instagram after the incident led to a suicide attempt by her mother, The Hindu reported.

According to a post on social media platform X by @TeluguScribe, a senior student studying in the same college became acquainted with the first-year intermediate student through Instagram. After gaining her trust, the second-year student allegedly convinced the minor that he loved her and gradually addicted her to drugs.

The post further claimed that the accused behaved obscenely with the girl, recorded videos, and took photographs without her consent.

Family conflict leads to suicide attempt

Trouble surfaced when the girl’s mother reportedly checked her phone and questioned her after finding intimate photos. This led to an altercation, during which the girl allegedly attacked her mother.

Distressed and mentally traumatised after learning about her daughter’s drug addiction, the mother consumed sleeping pills in an apparent suicide attempt. She was rushed to Guntur Government General Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, according to reports.

Police form special team, probe drug supply chain

Quoting The Hindu, Guntur Superintendent of Police Ravi Krishna said strict action would be taken against those involved in the case. District Collector Vakul Jindal said a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter and identify those supplying drugs to minors.

He noted that around 150 drug users had been identified and booked over the past three months and said efforts were ongoing to trace suppliers and peddlers.

Police said the minor would be provided counselling and treatment at a de-addiction centre as part of the rehabilitation process.