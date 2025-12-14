 DRI Arrests Four Smugglers, Seizes ₹6.26 Crore Worth Of Red Sanders In Major Illegal Export Racket Busted From Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDRI Arrests Four Smugglers, Seizes ₹6.26 Crore Worth Of Red Sanders In Major Illegal Export Racket Busted From Chennai

DRI Arrests Four Smugglers, Seizes ₹6.26 Crore Worth Of Red Sanders In Major Illegal Export Racket Busted From Chennai

The four arrested persons include the key operative, his two associates involved in packing and transportation of red sanders, and a supplier-side intermediary. Red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is an item listed in Appendix II of CITES and in Schedule-IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and prohibited/restricted for exports under Foreign Trade Policy, said the statement.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Four smugglers were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in an operation thwarting an attempt to illegally export restricted/prohibited red sanders valued at Rs 6.26 crore from Chennai. | X @PIB_India

New Delhi: Four smugglers were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in an operation thwarting an attempt to illegally export restricted/prohibited red sanders valued at Rs 6.26 crore from Chennai, an official said on Sunday.

A total of 15 MTs of red sanders was seized from various warehouses in Chennai, the official said in a statement.

The four arrested persons include the key operative, his two associates involved in packing and transportation of red sanders, and a supplier-side intermediary.

Red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) is an item listed in Appendix II of CITES and in Schedule-IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and prohibited/restricted for exports under Foreign Trade Policy, said the statement.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹115 Cr Mephedrone Factory; Seven Arrested, One Absconding
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts ₹115 Cr Mephedrone Factory; Seven Arrested, One Absconding
'This Is Not PSL, Zimbu': BBL, Netizens Troll Babar Azam Over Flop Debut For Sydney Sixers During Big Bash League 2025-26 Opener | VIDEO
'This Is Not PSL, Zimbu': BBL, Netizens Troll Babar Azam Over Flop Debut For Sydney Sixers During Big Bash League 2025-26 Opener | VIDEO
Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism
Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism
West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata
West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata
Read Also
Assam Police Arrest 2 In Arunachal Road Mishap That Killed 21 Workers
article-image

Specific intelligence was developed by the officers of DRI that red sanders were being clandestinely secreted at various godowns in Chennai and its outskirts, and the same are being attempted for export from Chennai via Delhi.

Accordingly, DRI officers carried out coordinated systematic searches at three premises from December 9 to 11 and seized 169 red sanders logs of Grade A quality weighing 5.55 MT.

Out of these logs, 76 logs were wrapped and concealed using white HDPE packing material and ready to be loaded onto a truck for transporting to Delhi for illicit export, with the cover cargo of “Household articles” being recovered from one premises, said a DRI statement.

The offending goods, as well as the cover goods meant for illicit export, were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In the other two premises, 9.55MTs of red sanders in the form of logs, roots and furniture were recovered and seized, it said.

Read Also
EAM Jaishankar Condemns Terror Attack On Hanukkah Celebrations At Australia’s Bondi Beach,...
article-image

Last week, the DRI dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Wardha, Maharashtra, during a targeted operation codenamed “Operation Hinterland Brew.”

The operation executed on December 7-8 led to the seizure of 128 kg of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 192 crore, along with 245 kg of precursor chemicals, raw material, and a complete processing setup, said a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out discreet surveillance followed by a search operation in a remote, shrub-covered area of Karanja (Ghadge), nearly 60 km from Wardha.

Three persons operating the facility, including the mastermind, who also acted as the financier and chemist, along with his two associates, were apprehended.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism

Rajasthan Unveils Tourism Policy 2025, Focuses On Astro, Adventure & Wellness Tourism

West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In...

West Bengal Govt Inquiry Panel Inspects Salt Lake Stadium After Mob Chaos At Lionel Messi Event In...

'Will Further Advance PM Modi's Guidance, Leadership': Nitin Nabin On Appointment As BJP National...

'Will Further Advance PM Modi's Guidance, Leadership': Nitin Nabin On Appointment As BJP National...

DRI Arrests Four Smugglers, Seizes ₹6.26 Crore Worth Of Red Sanders In Major Illegal Export Racket...

DRI Arrests Four Smugglers, Seizes ₹6.26 Crore Worth Of Red Sanders In Major Illegal Export Racket...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...