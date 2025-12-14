Assam Police Arrest 2 In Arunachal Road Mishap That Killed 21 Workers |

Guwahati: Assam Police, on Sunday, have arrested two persons in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh road mishap that claimed the lives of 21 workers from the district, even as rescue, recovery and investigation continue simultaneously.

“We have arrested two accused, Sairrudin Ali and Sirajul Ahmed, both residents of Tinsukia. They will be produced before a magistrate,” Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Tinsukia Mrinmoy Das said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

Das said a case (No. 432/2025) has been registered at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station under Sections 143, 105, 125(B) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said the case is still at a preliminary stage, but the involvement of the two accused emerged immediately after the registration of the FIR.

“The two were responsible for arranging labourers and sending them for work. After we obtain their remand, the investigation will reveal further details and their possible nexus,” the Additional SP said.

Das added that rescue and recovery operations are still underway and that the mortal remains of the deceased workers are being brought back to their homes for the last rites.

The arrests follow a road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, where a vehicle carrying workers from Tinsukia plunged into a deep gorge while travelling along the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road.