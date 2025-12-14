Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported From Thailand Within 48 Hours To India Amid Probe Into Goa Nightclub Fire That Killed 25 | X/@FrontalForce

New Delhi: The deportation of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane where a deadly fire killed 25 people on December 6, is in its final stages, with Indian authorities expecting their return from Thailand within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to reports.



The brothers had fled to Thailand within hours of the incident, prompting coordinated diplomatic and legal action by Indian agencies and the Indian Embassy in Bangkok to secure their return.



Legal Hurdles Cleared, Thai Authorities Cooperating



According to a report by News18, all legal and procedural obstacles to deportation have now been resolved. “The deportation of the Luthra brothers from Thailand is almost complete. All legal and procedural hurdles have been cleared,” a senior official said, as quoted by the publication.



Thai authorities acted quickly after the cancellation of the brothers’ visas and their subsequent detention, extending full cooperation to Indian agencies. Officials from both countries have been working closely to ensure a smooth transfer, with a multi-agency Indian team monitoring each stage of the process to avoid delays or complications.

Once their Indian passports were revoked under Section 10A of the Passports Act, the Luthras automatically lost their lawful immigration status in Thailand. Under Thailand’s Immigration Act BE 2522, foreigners without valid documents are liable to detention, which paved the way for expedited deportation.



“The deportation is being executed under established Interpol-linked legal procedures to ensure their return to the port of origin,” sources told News18.



How Authorities Tracked and Secured Deportation



Investigators found that the brothers had booked flight tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on December 7, even as firefighting and rescue operations were underway at the nightclub in Arpora. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued to locate and monitor them, while Indian authorities simultaneously initiated passport revocation proceedings.



After their detention, local court formalities in Thailand relating to deportation were completed. As their passports stand cancelled, India will issue Emergency Travel Certificates, a mandatory requirement for their removal from Thailand under Section 54 of its Immigration Act. This ensures their return to India and not to any third country.



On arrival, the brothers are expected to be arrested under Look Out Circular provisions and handed over to the Goa Police for interrogation. Their attempt to secure transit anticipatory bail from a Delhi court was rejected earlier, with the court citing the “grave and serious” nature of the allegations against them.