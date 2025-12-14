Dense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape Major Tragedy

Sunday morning proved to be a major challenge for Haryana as extremely dense fog engulfed most parts of the state, reducing visibility to dangerously low levels and triggering a series of massive road accidents. In several areas, visibility dropped to barely 10 metres, while in some pockets it fell below 5 metres, creating near-zero driving conditions. As a result, more than 50 vehicles collided across multiple districts, severely disrupting road traffic and daily life.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The most alarming incident occurred in Rohtak district’s Meham area near the 152D cut, where a truck and a car collided head-on amid dense fog. The impact proved fatal for the car occupants. Within minutes, poor visibility led to a chain reaction, with nearly 35 to 40 vehicles crashing into each other from behind, making it one of the worst pile-ups of the season.

A major accident was narrowly averted in Hisar on National Highway-52 near Dhiktana Mor. Two Haryana Roadways buses collided with a dumper, an Alto car and a motorcycle, involving five vehicles in total. Despite the severity of the crash, more than 100 bus passengers escaped unhurt. However, a biker from Khedi Berki village sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The accident occurred around 8 am, badly affecting traffic on the Hisar–Chandigarh route.

Read Also Indore News: Fog Management Exercise Conducted At City Airport

Similar scenes of chaos were reported from Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri. On the Jhajjar–Rewari road, two buses collided, leaving several passengers injured and the bus driver critically hurt. In Charkhi Dadri, multiple vehicles, including a school van, were involved in a fog-related collision. Fortunately, all children onboard were safe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dense fog also impacted air services. The DGCA announced a revised winter schedule, cancelling the Hisar–Delhi flight from December 16 until further orders. The IMD has issued a dense fog alert for 11 districts, urging drivers to remain cautious, use fog lights and maintain safe distances as cold conditions intensify across the state.