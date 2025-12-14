 Dense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape Major Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape Major Tragedy

Dense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape Major Tragedy

Sunday morning proved to be a major challenge for Haryana as extremely dense fog engulfed most parts of the state, reducing visibility to dangerously low levels and triggering a series of massive road accidents. In several areas, visibility dropped to barely 10 metres, while in some pockets it fell below 5 metres, creating near-zero driving conditions.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Sunday morning proved to be a major challenge for Haryana as extremely dense fog engulfed most parts of the state, reducing visibility to dangerously low levels and triggering a series of massive road accidents. In several areas, visibility dropped to barely 10 metres, while in some pockets it fell below 5 metres, creating near-zero driving conditions. As a result, more than 50 vehicles collided across multiple districts, severely disrupting road traffic and daily life.

The most alarming incident occurred in Rohtak district’s Meham area near the 152D cut, where a truck and a car collided head-on amid dense fog. The impact proved fatal for the car occupants. Within minutes, poor visibility led to a chain reaction, with nearly 35 to 40 vehicles crashing into each other from behind, making it one of the worst pile-ups of the season.

A major accident was narrowly averted in Hisar on National Highway-52 near Dhiktana Mor. Two Haryana Roadways buses collided with a dumper, an Alto car and a motorcycle, involving five vehicles in total. Despite the severity of the crash, more than 100 bus passengers escaped unhurt. However, a biker from Khedi Berki village sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The accident occurred around 8 am, badly affecting traffic on the Hisar–Chandigarh route.

Read Also
Indore News: Fog Management Exercise Conducted At City Airport
article-image

Similar scenes of chaos were reported from Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri. On the Jhajjar–Rewari road, two buses collided, leaving several passengers injured and the bus driver critically hurt. In Charkhi Dadri, multiple vehicles, including a school van, were involved in a fog-related collision. Fortunately, all children onboard were safe.

FPJ Shorts
IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
Project Mahadeva Explained: How Lionel Messi Is Powering Maharashtra’s Football Dream
Project Mahadeva Explained: How Lionel Messi Is Powering Maharashtra’s Football Dream
Where In Messi Staying In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's Luxurious 5 Star Hotel With Marive Drive View
Where In Messi Staying In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's Luxurious 5 Star Hotel With Marive Drive View
WPI Data, India–US Trade Signals To Set Market Tone, Rupee & FPI Flows In Sharp Focus Next Week
WPI Data, India–US Trade Signals To Set Market Tone, Rupee & FPI Flows In Sharp Focus Next Week

The dense fog also impacted air services. The DGCA announced a revised winter schedule, cancelling the Hisar–Delhi flight from December 16 until further orders. The IMD has issued a dense fog alert for 11 districts, urging drivers to remain cautious, use fog lights and maintain safe distances as cold conditions intensify across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape...

Dense Fog Brings Haryana To A Halt: Over 50 Vehicles Pile Up Across Districts, Bus Passengers Escape...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 14, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 14, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Mother Attempts To End Life After Learning Of Minor Daughter’s Drug...

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Mother Attempts To End Life After Learning Of Minor Daughter’s Drug...

Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported From Thailand Within 48 Hours To India Amid Probe Into Goa...

Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported From Thailand Within 48 Hours To India Amid Probe Into Goa...

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Tonight: Why This Is Most Unique Meteor Shower Of The Year?

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Tonight: Why This Is Most Unique Meteor Shower Of The Year?