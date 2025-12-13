Indore News: Fog Management Exercise Conducted At City Airport | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the chilly weather condition, a fog management exercise was conducted at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday. All related agencies participated in the simulated exercise.

The comprehensive dry run exercise was conducted based on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing fog and low visibility conditions at the airport. The objective of the exercise was to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction during adverse weather and fog condition.

The successful dry run exercise reaffirms DABH Airport's commitment to minimizing inconvenience to passengers during fog conditions and ensuring the safe and efficient management of air traffic.

Ram Swaroop Yadav, public information officer of the airport informed that prior to the exercise, a coordination meeting for fog management was held. All stakeholders, including the metrology department, Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Communication, Network and Surveillance (CNS) department officials, airline operators, police department and restaurant operators, were present. The participants were briefed about their specific roles and responsibilities in handling the increased number of passengers and aircraft movements during fog conditions.

A scenario of delayed and cancelled flights at the airport was simulated, including challenges such as diversion of aircraft to alternate airports and bunching of departing flights.

The exercise focused on the coordinated response of all stakeholders, including the Airport Director, Meteorological Department (MET Dept.), ATC and CNS officials, airline operators, and security agencies. Special emphasis was placed on the passenger convenience measures, such as: Prompt dissemination of flight delay information through Flight Information Display (FIDs) system and additional counters.

In the meeting the emphasis was given on ensuring the availability of snacks, beverages and additional staff at the restaurants of the airport. It was decide that availability of senior airline representatives will be ensured to assist passengers affected by delayed or cancelled flights at the airport. Providing assistance and special care to passengers who come in the category of Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) .