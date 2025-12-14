MP News: Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Poison Over 'Jhagda Pratha' In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A woman consumed poison over "Jhagda Pratha" harassment related to her second marriage on Friday in Neemuch district. Under this custom, if a married woman chooses to leave her husband and live with another man, the second man or her family must pay a sum of money to the first husband's family.

Woman named Lakshmi, a 25-year-old woman from Nai Bawali village in Jawad police station area, took the extreme step after her community imposed a heavy fine and threatened to throw her out of the community.

Lakshmi remarried three months ago to Praveen. The community held a panchayat meeting on December 6 to punish her for the second marriage under Jhagda Pratha. Community president Karulal Raigar and vice-president Mohanlal Raigar, along with other leaders, ordered the couple to pay Rs 9.5 lakh as fine. They also decided to excommunicate both from the community for 14 years.

Praveen said his wife faced constant mental harassment after this decision. Unable to bear the pressure from the punishment, she consumed poison at home.

He immediately rushed her to the district hospital where doctors are treating her. Praveen has demanded strict action against the community leaders responsible for his wife's condition.

Praveen explained that Lakshmi was first married seven years ago in Rampura. She came to her parents' house during Rakhi festival, but they refused to let her stay. The community then decided to excommunicate her for 14 years.

About 500 people attended the panchayat meeting. Praveen said they can't pay such a huge fine imposed under Jhagda Pratha. He described their financial and mental condition as very poor.

One of the community members, Omprakash Ujjainia supported the couple and said that vice-president Mohanlal had an old beef with Praveen and hence he took this extreme decision.

Collector Himanshu Chandra said that he was unaware of the incident. He assured to take action on the matter.

Neemuch tehsildar Sanjay Malviya recorded the victim's declaration in a sealed envelope under Section 32, Indian Evidence Act, for the court.