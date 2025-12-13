MP News: We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of India’s World Cup-winning Blind Women’s Cricket team from Madhya Pradesh have expressed disappointment over the cash reward announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On Saturday, the chief minister met three state players—Sunita Sarathe, Sushma Patel, and Durga Yevle—and announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, along with potential jobs in Sports Department.

The players felt the reward was disproportionate compared to the Rs 1 crore given to Kranti Goud, who was part of the ICC Women’s World Cup-winning Indian team on November 7. Sushma Patel told Free Press, “We were hopeful of being treated on a par with Kranti Didi.”

At the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup for the Blind, India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final played in Colombo on November 23. The tournament featured six teams: India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the US.

Sunita, Sushma and Durga come from rural, farming families—Sunita from Narmadapuram, Sushma from Damoh and Durga from Betul. Sunita Sarathe said, “The government differentiates between normal and disabled players. Disabled players deserve more because their struggle is greater.”

Coach Sonu Golkar said that while “a beginning has been made,” he hopes the government will do more in future to encourage blind women cricketers.