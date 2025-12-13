 MP News: 'We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi'
Sunita, Sushma, and Durga come from rural, farming families—Sunita from Narmadapuram, Sushma from Damoh, and Durga from Betul. Sunita Sarathe said, "The government differentiates between normal and disabled players. Disabled players deserve more because their struggle is greater."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
MP News: We Were Hopeful Of Being Treated On A Par With Kranti Didi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of India’s World Cup-winning Blind Women’s Cricket team from Madhya Pradesh have expressed disappointment over the cash reward announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On Saturday, the chief minister met three state players—Sunita Sarathe, Sushma Patel, and Durga Yevle—and announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, along with potential jobs in Sports Department.

Coach Sonu Golkar said that while “a beginning has been made,” he hopes the government will do more in future to encourage blind women cricketers.

