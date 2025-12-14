MP News: Minister Of State Pratima Bagri Called To BJP Office, Pulled Up |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State Pratima Bagri was pulled up at the BJP office on Saturday after her brother’s arrest in connection with ganja trafficking.

The BJP’s regional organisational general secretary, Ajay Jamwal, and state organisational general secretary, Hitanand Sharma, took feedback from Bagri about the issue.

According to sources, Bagri was reproached for the case. She also went to the Chief Minister’s residence and informed him about the episode. She met the party’s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, at his residence.

Bagri’s brother Anil Bagri and brother-in-law Shailendra Singh have been arrested for ganja trafficking.

A huge amount of ganja has been confiscated from her brother. The opposition has targeted Bagri after the incident.

Bagri was asked to tell whether there were any complaints about the involvement of her family members in criminal activities.

The leaders of the organisation showed anger and informed the central leadership about the episode.

Now, the party organisation is preparing a report to send it to the centre. Afterwards, the party will act against Bagri.