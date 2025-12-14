 Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cheating involving a car deal has come to light in the Lasudia police station area. The complainant, Jaypal Singh, a resident of Chhaigaon Makhan, approached the police alleging that he was cheated of a large amount of money during the sale of his car.

According to the complaint, Jaypal Singh entered into an agreement with Arjun Singh Rajput, a resident of Mitra Bandhu Nagar, for the sale of a Maruti Suzuki car, model year 2022, bearing registration number MP 09 WL 8264. The total price of the car was fixed at ₹10 lakh. At the time of the deal, the accused paid ₹1 lakh in cash, and both parties agreed that the remaining amount would be paid in installments.

A written agreement was signed between them on May 26, 2025. As per the terms of the agreement, the buyer was required to pay an additional ₹1 lakh soon after, but he failed to do so. The complainant alleged that despite repeated requests, the accused neither paid the remaining amount nor returned the car.

Jaypal Singh further stated that the accused kept making excuses and avoided meeting him. After waiting for a long time, he finally approached the police for help. Taking the complaint seriously, the police registered a case of cheating and began an investigation into the matter, Lasudia police station.

