 Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat Leaders Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat Leaders Ahead Of Polls

The announcement was made during a press conference in Patna, where the RJD leader was accompanied by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Amid intense campaigning by political parties in the state for the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday made a major poll promise on behalf of the Opposition alliance.

Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, said, “If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s Panchayati Raj system.”

The announcement was made during a press conference in Patna, where the RJD leader was accompanied by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.

“Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachaharis (village courts) have been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive pensions and will also be covered under an insurance scheme worth ₹50 lakh. Additionally, we will increase the commission margin for those working in the public distribution network,” Tejashwi said.

FPJ Shorts
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Read Also
Bihar Assembly Polls Heat Up Over Muslim Representation In Candidate Tickets
article-image

He further pledged that workers engaged in traditional occupations such as pottery, blacksmithing, and carpentry would be provided with interest-free financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to expand their businesses. The RJD leader asserted that Bihar is yearning for change, saying, “People are tired of the current government. The people of Bihar will ensure a change. Just give us 20 months, and we will strive to make Bihar the number one state.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December

Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Of Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Him; Fraudsters Used His...

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Of Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Him; Fraudsters Used His...

Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO

Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat...

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat...