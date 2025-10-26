Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Amid intense campaigning by political parties in the state for the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday made a major poll promise on behalf of the Opposition alliance.

Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, said, “If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s Panchayati Raj system.”

The announcement was made during a press conference in Patna, where the RJD leader was accompanied by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.

“Representatives of panchayats and Gram Kachaharis (village courts) have been demanding pension benefits. We have decided that they will receive pensions and will also be covered under an insurance scheme worth ₹50 lakh. Additionally, we will increase the commission margin for those working in the public distribution network,” Tejashwi said.

He further pledged that workers engaged in traditional occupations such as pottery, blacksmithing, and carpentry would be provided with interest-free financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to expand their businesses. The RJD leader asserted that Bihar is yearning for change, saying, “People are tired of the current government. The people of Bihar will ensure a change. Just give us 20 months, and we will strive to make Bihar the number one state.”