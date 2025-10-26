 Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO
HomeIndiaGujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
X|@Jamawat3

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media from Jamnagar City, Gujarat, showing an elderly man molesting a minor girl outside a shop in broad daylight. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, September 23, around 4:30 pm near the Apna Bazaar area of Jamnagar.

According to reports, the elderly man called over a few small children who were playing nearby, pretending to play with them. He then seated a young girl on his lap and began behaving inappropriately with her.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage clearly shows the man engaging in indecent conduct with the child. Another child present at the scene tried to pull the girl away after noticing the man’s lewd behavior. Subsequently, a youth intervened, forcibly rescuing the girl from the elderly man.

After committing the shameful act, the accused fled the scene.

Responding to the viral video, one user demanded strict action against the "lustful devil." "A lustful devil in human form...! In broad daylight, no less! Just imagining what could have happened if the girl was alone or in a deserted place sends shivers down the spine. Gujarat Police and Jamnagar Police, please set a strong example. Who will protect such little girls otherwise?" wrote the user.

