 'Salam Alaikum, No Namaskar': Muslim Man Tells Foreign Vlogger Giving Diwali Wishes At 'Mohammedan' Street In Old Delhi —WATCH
Heartwarming Diwali wishes of a foreign tourist to random strangers at Old Delhi’s Mohammedan Street soon turned dramatic when an offended Muslim man asked the tourist vlogger to greet with ‘Salam Alaikum’ and not with ‘Namaskar.’ The foreign vlogger is said to be from New Zealand and was exploring the iconic street during Diwali.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Heartwarming Diwali wishes of a foreign tourist to random strangers at Old Delhi’s Mohammedan Street soon turned dramatic when an offended Muslim man asked the tourist vlogger to greet with ‘Salam Alaikum’ and not with ‘Namaskar.’ The foreign vlogger is said to be from New Zealand and was exploring the iconic street duri ng Diwali and generously wishing strangers a ‘Happy Diwali’ with a formal greeting.

The vlogger was seen standing outside a restaurant, where a few men were cooking and making ‘tandoor rotis’. The vlogger greeted them with ‘namaskar’ and also wished them a ‘happy Diwali.’ While the staff sweetly reacted to his greetings, one man, visibly offended by his ‘namaskar’, asked him to say ‘Salam Alaikum.’ He said, "Salam Alaikum, no namaskar, this is Mohammedan street."

WATCH VIDEO:

The vlogger then clocked out from the scene saying what he was told to say. These moments from his vlog have gone viral on the Internet sparking communal debates among netizens. Users are also calling out the man for unreasonably abducting a foreigner who was trying to be nice.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Nothing screams unity like arguing over greetings during a festival of lights. Some folks just can’t handle a little brightness."

While one user commented, "He should sell only to M***dians only, they should tell we only do business with m*dians only as it is m***dan street..."

Another user commented, "Saying “Salam Alaikum” isn’t a problem, but the way he opposed saying “Namaste” shows he badly needs treatment. He should be caught and explained with love or with force,as it seems he won’t understand otherwise."

One user wrote, "They're not tolerant at all and incompatible to live among tolerant society or on a democratic land. They all should be chased out. No other option left."

