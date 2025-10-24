 'Will Not Tolerate Attacks On Muslims': UK PM Keir Starmer Announces £10 Million Security Boost For Mosques - VIDEO
Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer | File

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a strong statement against rising anti-Muslim hatred, declaring that attacks on Muslim communities “will not be tolerated.”

His remarks come amid growing concerns over religious intolerance and hate crimes in the country.In a video shared on X, Starmer expressed sorrow over a recent “horrific attack” that, he said, had deeply affected “every single member of the community.”

He spoke after meeting family members of victims, saying he had gained a firsthand understanding of the personal trauma caused by the incident.

‘We Shouldn’t Need Security in Places of Worship’During his visit, Starmer announced an additional £10 million in funding to enhance security at mosques across the UK on top of existing support already provided by the government.

“I’m really pleased today that we are announcing a further £10 million to support our mosques on top of the support we’ve already put in,” he said.

However, the Prime Minister admitted that the very need for such measures was “sad.” “We shouldn’t need to have security in places of worship, and, sadly, we do,” he added.

Starmer said the new funding reflects his and the Home Secretary’s “responsibility to do everything we can to tackle hate crime.”A Firm Message of Solidarity and AccountabilityStarmer’s remarks underline his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all faith communities, particularly at a time when fears of targeted hate crimes are on the rise.

His statement, “We will not tolerate attacks on our Muslim communities or any form of anti-Muslim hatred”, reinforces a message of solidarity and zero tolerance toward bigotry.

While his words carry empathy and resolve, they also highlight a sobering truth: that in modern Britain, worshippers still face threats that require heightened protection.

The Prime Minister’s tone combined compassion for victims with a clear acknowledgement of the government’s duty to act decisively against hate-driven violence.

A Call for Unity Amid Growing TensionsStarmer’s response reflects a broader appeal for unity and respect among communities in the UK. By pairing words of comfort with tangible support, his message goes beyond politics, serving as a reminder that safety, dignity, and freedom of worship are fundamental rights that must be protected.

As the UK continues to confront incidents of religious intolerance, Starmer’s announcement sends a clear signal: hate has no place in Britain, and the government will stand with communities under threat.

