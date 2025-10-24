 Pakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Upon receiving information about the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair, accompanied by a heavy contingent of police, proceeded to inspect the site.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Three policemen including a senior officer were killed and another injured on Friday in two back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. | X @ConflictMoniter

Peshawar: Three policemen including a senior officer were killed and another injured on Friday in two back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The blasts occurred in the Hangue district of the province, according to the police.

The initial explosion targeted the Ghulmina police check-post, spreading panic in the area.

Upon receiving information about the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair, accompanied by a heavy contingent of police, proceeded to inspect the site.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
China Confirms Xi Jinping’s Visit To South Korea For APEC Summit, Likely To Meet Trump
article-image

Their vehicle was struck by a remote-controlled bomb, killing SP Zubair and two other police officers on the spot, while injuring another officer. The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, sealing all entry and exit points, and launched a search operation to trace those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the blasts and sought an immediate report from the Inspector General of Police.

Read Also
NZ Surgeons Pull Out Up To 100 High-Powered Magnets From 13-Yo Boy's Bowel After He Mistakenly...
article-image

He has also convened an Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar to review the province’s security situation.

“The incident is extremely tragic, and those involved will be brought to justice,” Afridi said, adding that all available resources will be utilised to ensure peace in the province.

The chief minister also offered prayers for those killed and extended condolences to their bereaved families.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Canada Cheated, Got Caught': US President Donald Trump Hits Out At Ottawa Over Ronald Reagan 'Fake'...

'Canada Cheated, Got Caught': US President Donald Trump Hits Out At Ottawa Over Ronald Reagan 'Fake'...

London Officials Impose ₹17,500 Fine On Woman For Pouring Coffee In Roadside Drain; Reverse Order...

London Officials Impose ₹17,500 Fine On Woman For Pouring Coffee In Roadside Drain; Reverse Order...

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

‘Poverty Surges To 39 Per Cent’: Pakistan Moving Faster Towards Destitution

Pakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

WATCH: Lion Jumps Heroically To Escape From Moving Relocation Vehicle In South Africa, Recaptured...

WATCH: Lion Jumps Heroically To Escape From Moving Relocation Vehicle In South Africa, Recaptured...