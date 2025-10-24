Pakistan: Three Policemen, Including Senior Officer, Killed In Twin Blasts In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three policemen including a senior officer were killed and another injured on Friday in two back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. | X @ConflictMoniter

Peshawar: Three policemen including a senior officer were killed and another injured on Friday in two back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The blasts occurred in the Hangue district of the province, according to the police.

The initial explosion targeted the Ghulmina police check-post, spreading panic in the area.

Upon receiving information about the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair, accompanied by a heavy contingent of police, proceeded to inspect the site.

Their vehicle was struck by a remote-controlled bomb, killing SP Zubair and two other police officers on the spot, while injuring another officer. The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, sealing all entry and exit points, and launched a search operation to trace those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the blasts and sought an immediate report from the Inspector General of Police.

He has also convened an Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar to review the province’s security situation.

“The incident is extremely tragic, and those involved will be brought to justice,” Afridi said, adding that all available resources will be utilised to ensure peace in the province.

The chief minister also offered prayers for those killed and extended condolences to their bereaved families.

