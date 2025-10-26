 Caught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry Shop; 'Isko Bolte Hain Choona Lagana,' Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCaught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry Shop; 'Isko Bolte Hain Choona Lagana,' Netizens React

Caught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry Shop; 'Isko Bolte Hain Choona Lagana,' Netizens React

A video of two skilled female thieves carrying out a daylight theft in a Jewelry shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar is going viral on the Internet. The viral footage has sent shockwaves among netizens, as it shows how skillfully the women swapped a gold ring with a fake one, without being caught by the staff present in the shop. Although the CCTV inside the store caught the entire scene.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry Shop; 'Isko Bolte Hain Choona Lagana,' Netizens React | X @TimesAlgebraIND

Delhi: A video of two skilled female thieves carrying out a daylight theft in a Jewelry shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar is going viral on the Internet. The viral footage has sent shockwaves among netizens, as it shows how skillfully the women swapped a gold ring with a fake one in the blink of an eye, without being caught by the staff present in the shop. Although the CCTV inside the store caught the entire scene, it has now become the talk of the town.

The daylight theft has served as a display of professional robbery. The video shows a comparatively crowded gold shop, and the duo of female thieves is being hospitalized by one of the female staff members. The female staff member displays a box full of rings to the women customers. One of them picks a ring, swaps it with the fake one in her hands, and passes the original gold ring to her partner, sitting beside her.

WATCH VIDEO:

As the video progresses, the other woman discreetly hides the ring in her handbag she is carrying while the woman who swapped the rings casually places the box again on the counter while talking to her accompanist like usual customers. Netizens are applauding the method of the thieves and how proficiently they handled the situation, though the video also raises concerns regarding such thieves.

FPJ Shorts
About 8,000 Indian Schools Have Zero Students But Employ Over 20,000 Teachers: Govt Data
About 8,000 Indian Schools Have Zero Students But Employ Over 20,000 Teachers: Govt Data
Video: Jeff Hardy Pays Tribute To The Fiend Bray Wyatt During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Video: Jeff Hardy Pays Tribute To The Fiend Bray Wyatt During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch Video
Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch Video
US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway
US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

One user wrote, "Their actions clearly suggest this isn’t the first time — they’ve done this before, and they know exactly what they’re doing."

"But, How dumb can they be? Even the smallest jewellery shops have CCTV these days! Did they really think no one’s watching," the user added.

Another user added, "Wow, nothing says 'I am a mastermind' like swapping a gold ring for a fake one in a shop full of cameras. Truly, the criminal masterminds of our time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Slums In SoBo': Unauthorized Hut Erected Near Churchgate Sparks Public Outcry; Netizens Question...

'Slums In SoBo': Unauthorized Hut Erected Near Churchgate Sparks Public Outcry; Netizens Question...

Caught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry...

Caught On Camera: Lady Thieves Swap Gold Ring In Seconds With Fake One At Delhi's Local Jewelry...

Heartwarming Video! CRPF Jawan Shows Cartoon To Tribal Kids Deep In Chhattisgarh Jungles; Netizens...

Heartwarming Video! CRPF Jawan Shows Cartoon To Tribal Kids Deep In Chhattisgarh Jungles; Netizens...

Viral Video: Men In Tamil Nadu Throw Cow Dung At Each Other To Conclude Diwali Festivities

Viral Video: Men In Tamil Nadu Throw Cow Dung At Each Other To Conclude Diwali Festivities

‘Main Mar Jaunga’: UP Man Stuck In Saudi Desert With Camel Cries For Help; Saudi Security...

‘Main Mar Jaunga’: UP Man Stuck In Saudi Desert With Camel Cries For Help; Saudi Security...