 Chinese Mother Kills Daughter While Performing 'Exorcism' On Her; Arrested
A Shenzhen court gave a woman and her elder daughter suspended three-year sentences after a home “exorcism” ritual led to the younger daughter’s death. Influenced by superstition, they used force and water to induce vomiting, believing she was possessed. The court ruled the death was caused by negligence, sparking public outrage and calls for better science education

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
A tragic case rooted in superstition has shocked China, after a woman in southern China was found guilty of causing her daughter’s death during a failed home “exorcism.” A court ruled that although there was no intent to kill, the actions taken during the ritual directly led to the young woman’s death.

What the court decided

A court in Shenzhen, located in Guangdong province, sentenced the mother, surnamed Li, to three years in prison, suspended for four years. Her elder daughter, who actively participated in the ritual, received the same punishment. The verdict was delivered in July, with both convicted of negligent homicide.

According to report by South China Morning Post, The court noted that the accused cooperated with investigators, admitted wrongdoing, and expressed remorse, factors that contributed to the suspended sentences rather than immediate imprisonment.

How superstition took over the family

According to court findings, Li and her two daughters had been heavily influenced by extreme superstitious beliefs. Prosecutors said the family believed in ideas involving demonic possession, telepathy, and the selling of souls. Over time, these beliefs escalated into paranoia, convincing them that supernatural forces were attacking the household.

In December last year, the younger daughter, surnamed Xie, claimed she was possessed by a demon and insisted that an exorcism was the only solution.

The ritual that turned fatal

The mother and elder sister carried out the ritual at home, believing they were saving Xie. During the process, they pressed on her chest and forced water down her throat in an attempt to make her vomit, a method they believed would expel the “evil presence.”

Disturbingly, the victim reportedly encouraged them to continue, saying the ritual was working. However, by the following morning, she was found unconscious, bleeding from the mouth. Emergency services were called, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Why the court called it negligence

Judges ruled that while the accused genuinely believed they were helping, their lack of medical knowledge and reliance on superstition caused irreversible harm. Their actions met the legal standard for negligence, as they failed to recognise the serious physical danger posed by the ritual.

The court emphasised that personal belief cannot justify behavior that endangers life.

Public outrage and calls for awareness

The case sparked widespread debate on Chinese social media, with many users expressing disbelief that such incidents still occur in this era. Comments ranged from outrage to concern about the persistence of cult-like thinking.

Some netizens urged authorities to strengthen science education and mental health awareness, warning that blind belief in superstition can lead to devastating consequences. Others pointed out that deeply entrenched beliefs often prevent individuals from seeking medical or psychological help when it is urgently needed.

