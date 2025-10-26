'Slums In SoBo': Unauthorized Hut Erected Near Churchgate Sparks Public Outcry; Netizens Question Raised Over BMC Vigilance |

Mumbai: A small hut made of blue tarpaulin sheets has appeared on Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, just minutes away from Churchgate station, one of South Mumbai’s busiest areas. The makeshift structure, reportedly built directly on the footpath, has triggered a wave of public anger after images of it were shared online by concerned citizens.

Social media post by X account (@public_pulseIN) posted a tweet with images of hut built on the footpath with caption, "New slums coming up right in SoBo - on Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, barely 2 mins from Churchgate station. Entire footpath taken over with tarpaulins." The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views and prompting others to tag civic authorities and the Mumbai Police.

Residents questioned how such encroachments continue to appear despite constant surveillance and high foot traffic in the area. “How does this even happen in the middle of the city?” one comment read. Another added bluntly, “After a few years, they will get free flats and all the benefits. It’s a nexus between politicians and officials, more slums mean more redevelopment money.”

Some citizens suggested taking formal action. “Complain on the CPGRAMS portal,” one person advised, referring to the government’s grievance redressal system. But others expressed hesitation, saying they feared that filing complaints could expose their personal details. “BMC is notorious for leaking information,” another user said.

Netizen reacts | X

Public reaction to the sudden appearance of the blue tarpaulin hutment near Churchgate was swift and scathing on social media. Many users expressed disbelief and anger at civic apathy, with one remarking, “Wow, please wake up @mybmc, look at this right under your nose.” Another quipped in Marathi, “BMC jaago… Diwali zhaali laaga kaamala,” mocking the civic body’s inaction even during festive season.

Several commenters accused officials of collusion, claiming, “Cops and BMC people get hefty bribes and haftas from these illegal encroachers, why will they take action?” Others called the situation a symptom of deeper rot, saying, “This is why Mumbai has turned into slumbai,” while another cynically added, “New vote bank for upcoming BMC elections.” Many saw it as part of a recurring cycle, with one user summing up the mood, “It’s a business model, win-win for the government and institutions, but trauma for people living nearby.”

