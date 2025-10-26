 Chilling Footage Shows Commuters Narrowly Escaping Deadly Attack From Female Tiger At Tadoba Reserve | WATCH
In a terrifying incident caught on camera, a female tiger, identified as the K-mark tigress, attacked vehicles and commuters near the Chichpalli Road close to the Keslaghat Gate of Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) early on Saturday morning, October 25.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Chilling Footage Shows Commuters Narrowly Escaping Deadly Attack From Female Tiger At Tadoba Reserve | WATCH | Instagram @tadobatrack.ch

In a terrifying incident caught on camera, a female tiger, identified as the K-mark tigress, attacked vehicles and commuters near the Chichpalli Road close to the Keslaghat Gate of Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) early on Saturday morning, October 25.

The chilling video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the tigress suddenly emerging from the forest and charging toward moving vehicles including cars and motorcycles, sending panic among tourists and locals using the route. Startled riders can be seen scared and running for cover as the big cat advances onto the road.

According to reports, the incident took place around 6:45 AM, a time when several daily commuters and forest visitors were passing through the reserve’s peripheral road. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported as of now.

WATCH VIDEO:

Forest officials have confirmed that the tiger involved is a known resident of the area referred to as K-mark female due to the distinctive “K” pattern on her flank. They added that such aggression could have been a result of territorial behavior or the presence of cubs nearby.

article-image

Authorities from the Tadoba Forest Department have since urged the public to avoid using isolated forest roads during early morning and late evening hours and to remain cautious if traveling through buffer zones.

While the heart-stopping footage has sparked fear among some, wildlife experts emphasize that the incident is a reminder of how human movement near protected areas can provoke wild animals.

While one user commented, "Was bound to happen. It is rumoured that she lost 1 cub to a truck accident a couple days back. She will be little aggressive." One user also wrote, "That’s not an attack. You park your vehicles on the road as if it’s a safari. You expected her to come n pose for selfies? She thought you guys are offering yourselves as her lunch."

