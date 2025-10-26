 Bihar Assembly Polls Heat Up Over Muslim Representation In Candidate Tickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Polls Heat Up Over Muslim Representation In Candidate Tickets

Bihar Assembly Polls Heat Up Over Muslim Representation In Candidate Tickets

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, RJD faces criticism for giving few tickets to Muslims and not naming a Muslim deputy CM candidate. BJP, JD(U), Congress, and LJP also show limited Muslim representation. Experts cite historical Muslim disenchantment with Congress, while parties fear vote polarization. Tejashwi Yadav hasn’t ruled out a Muslim deputy CM.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Assembly Polls Heat Up Over Muslim Representation In Candidate Tickets | File Pic (Representational Image)

Patna: A political slugfest has erupted in Bihar ahead of assembly polls over RJD and its allies allegedly meting out shabby treatment to Muslims in distributing tickets, and also not naming any Muslim as deputy chief minister candidate.

Muslims constitute 17.7 percent of the state`s population. RJD has fielded 18 Muslim candidates while Congress has fielded 10 Muslim candidates. While BJP has not given any ticket to Muslim, JD (U) has given four tickets to them.  Union Minister Chirag Paswan`s LJP (RV) has given one ticket to Muslim. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party promised to field 40 Muslims but gave tickets to 21.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan wrote on ‘X’,  “In 2005, my leader, my father late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, even sacrificed his party to make way for a Muslim Chief Minister—but you (RJD) did not support him then.

Read Also
'Goli Lagi, Sir Neeche Karo': Hyderabad DCP Fires At Mobile Thief Who Attacked Constable With Knife;...
article-image

RJD was not ready to give a Muslim Chief Minister in 2005, and in 2025 they are still unwilling to give either a Muslim CM or a Deputy CM. If you remain a vote-bank ally, how will you gain respect or true participation?” 

FPJ Shorts
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a media interview did not rule out the possibility of a Muslim being named as the deputy chief ministerial  candidate. 

Speaking on the emergence of RJD`s Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank, former professor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Pushpendra Kumar Singh said that Muslims got disenchanted with Congress after the 1989 Bhagalpur communal riot and also the grand old party`s failure in controlling communal flare-ups erupting during LK Advani`s Ram Rath Yatra. He said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad spotted an opportunity to provide his party as an alternative before Muslims following their 'disillusionment' with Congress. Muslims also having no other option switched over to the RJD fold in droves as the party built its electoral fortunes primarily on the support of Muslims and Yadavs. 

Read Also
Women Officers Pinch & Elbow Each Other On Stage At Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur Event; Embarrassing...
article-image

On secular parties not going the whole hog in distribution of tickets to Muslims, he said these parties become cautious in apprehension of polarisation of votes if more Muslims were fielded.

Congress leader Ali Anwar said that Muslims would support the INDIA bloc irrespective of the fact how many tickets were given to their community as "democracy would be in danger and dictatorship would be established if the NDA returned to power in the state."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'

Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December

Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States Starting December

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Of Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Him; Fraudsters Used His...

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Of Fake WhatsApp Accounts Impersonating Him; Fraudsters Used His...

Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO

Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Caught Molesting Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Jamnagar - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat...

Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Double Allowances, ₹50 Lakh Insurance For Panchayat...