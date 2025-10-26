Women Officers Pinch & Elbow Each Other On Stage At Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur Event; Embarrassing Clash Caught On Camera | VIDEO | X

Nagpur: A video from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s employment fair in Nagpur has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The clip shows a scuffle between two senior women officers from the postal department.



The confrontation, which unfolded on stage before a large audience, involved Postmaster General (PMG) Shobha Madhale and Navi Mumbai PMG Suchita Joshi.

What happened here?!



🚨Two women officers caught elbowing and pinching each other on stage right in front of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Here's what happened



According to reports, the tension between the two officers traces back to a transfer dispute. Shobha Madhale, seen in the video wearing an orange saree, had been serving as the Postmaster General in Nagpur until she was transferred to Gharwad, Karnataka, on 8 September.



In the interim, the Nagpur charge was assigned to Suchita Joshi, identified in a grey saree. However, Madhale challenged her transfer in court and secured a stay order, effectively reinstating her to the Nagpur post. This overlapping authority reportedly led to a power struggle that culminated in Saturday’s public altercation.



Altercation captured on camera



The viral clip from the event shows both officers seated beside each other on a sofa as Gadkari looks on. Madhale appears to push Joshi’s hand, causing water to spill on the seat. Moments later, she is seen elbowing and pinching Joshi, demanding that she vacate the spot. The exchange visibly unsettled the stage proceedings and has drawn heavy criticism online.



Social media users called for disciplinary action against both officers for their conduct in a public setting, particularly during an event attended by a Union minister. The incident has raised concerns about professionalism and decorum among senior government officials, with the Department of Posts yet to comment on possible action.