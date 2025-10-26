 Odisha Govt Approves ₹14,182 Crore 'B-MAAN' Scheme To Turn State Into Aviation Hub
Odisha has approved the Rs 14,182-crore B-MAAN scheme to transform the state into an aviation hub in eastern India. The programme covers infrastructure, air connectivity, MRO, cargo, emerging technologies, and skill development, promoting futuristic aviation like drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL aircraft, and aerospace manufacturing under the “Aviation for All” vision.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
Odisha Govt Approves ₹14,182 Crore 'B-MAAN' Scheme To Turn State Into Aviation Hub | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved the 'B-MAAN' scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore to turn the state into an "aviation hub" in eastern India, a senior official said.

A meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme, an umbrella programme for aviation sector development, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said on Saturday evening.

"The scheme aims to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework. It is expected to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern India under the inclusive vision 'Aviation for All'," Ahuja said.

Besides, the state will also promote futuristic technologies such as drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL aircraft, and aerospace manufacturing, enabling Odisha to stay at the forefront of new-age aviation and green mobility, he said.

The chief secretary said that strengthening air cargo infrastructure will also be part of the scheme.

