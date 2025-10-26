Odisha Govt Approves ₹14,182 Crore 'B-MAAN' Scheme To Turn State Into Aviation Hub | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved the 'B-MAAN' scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore to turn the state into an "aviation hub" in eastern India, a senior official said.

A meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme, an umbrella programme for aviation sector development, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said on Saturday evening.

"The scheme aims to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework. It is expected to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern India under the inclusive vision 'Aviation for All'," Ahuja said.

The major components of the scheme include infrastructure development and modernisation, air connectivity and viable gap funding (VGP), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem, emerging technologies and innovation, cargo and logistics development, capacity building and skill development and institutional strengthening, he said.

Besides, the state will also promote futuristic technologies such as drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL aircraft, and aerospace manufacturing, enabling Odisha to stay at the forefront of new-age aviation and green mobility, he said.

The chief secretary said that strengthening air cargo infrastructure will also be part of the scheme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)